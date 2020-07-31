This Morning viewers left in hysterics over embarrassing geography blunder during lockdown segment

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning viewers were quick to point out the awkward mistake during the live recording.



This Morning fans were none too pleased during Friday’s show, when they noticed a major geography blunder during a segment debating local lockdowns.

Stand-in hosts Rochelle Humes and Dermot O’Leary joined Dr Phillipa Kay to discuss the news that the four million residents of Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and West Yorkshire are facing new restrictions.

But a map that flashed up on screen to illustrate the areas was a little off-kilter, to say the least. And fans were quick to call the show out over the blunder.

The visual guide showed a map highlighting Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire, but incorrectly identified West Yorkshire as being in south Manchester.

Fans took to Twitter to mock the mistake, suggesting that This Morning producers ought to brush up on their geography.

‘#ThisMorning Who does your Geography? You got Yorkshire and Greater Manchester the wrong way round!‘ tweeted one viewer.

While another suggested that the producers might benefit from going back to school, writing, ‘someone didn’t pay attention in their Geography lessons lol.’

‘Sweet Jesus!! Somebody needs to get their Geography right! #westYorkshire has moved over night #manchesterlockdown #thismorning this country has gone to pot!, tweeted another exasperated fan of the show.

The embarrassing geography blunder is the second time this week fans have criticised a slip up on the morning TV show.

Fans took to social media on Wednesday to blast a ‘senseless’ segment on super expensive luxury real estate, presented by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Viewers accused the show of being insensitive and out of touch in light of the current financial situation many find themselves in following the coronavirus pandemic.

The segment featured luxury real estate agent Christine Quinn from the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset. She appeared via video link to show off a £40 million house in London’s Highgate; complete with 10 bedrooms and seven bathrooms.