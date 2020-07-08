We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning viewers were left baffled by a comment made by host Holly Willoughby today.

During a segment about whether it’s anti-social to refuse to wear a face covering in public in order to prevent the coronavirus, Holly and her co-star Phillip Schofield heard from a very famous film star.

In a short clip, Tom Hanks could be heard urging the public to wear face masks when out in public while sticking to social distancing measures and washing hands.

As Tom, who battled coronavirus himself, made the important points, Holly couldn’t help but think about one of his most famous roles.

“If you close your eyes it’s like you’re listening to Sheriff Woody,” she said, before adding, “I think I’d rather be listening to Sheriff Woody.”

Holly’s light hearted remark didn’t go down too well with This Morning viewers, with many taking to social media to poke fun at her.

‘Typical of f****ng Holly to turn it into a fucking childish comment about Tom Hanks,’ one wrote.

‘Oh grow up Holly this is serious ffs #ThisMorning,’ added another, while a third asked, ‘Sheriff Woody – wow, are you for real? #thismorning.’

‘Holly really is as dumb as f***. Gets Tom Hanks on for 15 seconds and tells him she’s imagining its Woody,’ one more cheekily chipped in.

Despite annoying some fans, it’s certain that lots of other This Morning viewers will be gutted next week when Holly and Phil leave our screens.

Yesterday, the duo confirmed that they are set to leave This Morning for their annual summer break.

The twosome will be replaced by their Friday stand-ins, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes while they enjoy a well-needed break while schools are out.