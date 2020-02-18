We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning viewers were left in tears today after being treated to an on-air proposal.

Viewers watched as Grenadier Guard Gregg Whitehall got down on one knee to propose to girlfriend Mercedes Witchalls in front of presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Mercedes was appearing on the show alongside daughter Ava when she was presented with a video of Gregg, who she hasn’t seen for six months as he had stationed nearly 8,000 miles away in the Falklands.

“Hello Mercedes, sorry I wasn’t there for Valentine’s Day or Christmas.

“I can’t wait to see you and Ava. I hope you’re enjoying your surprise, I have another surprise for you”.

The British Army guard then walked into the studio, a surprise that he had planned with the help of Eamonn and Ruth.

He then hugged Mercedes and got down on one knee to ask her to marry him.

“Will you make me the happiest man?” he asked her as he presented her with a ring, while a surprised and teary Mercedes replied, “Of course, I will”.

“When we first met, it was trying to get that first date, but we were always busy and he was always in the army,” Mercedes said.

“I don’t think we’ve had a first date yet!” she added, revealing the couple met on Instagram.

Greg also gushed about why he wants to marry Mercedes, adding, “She’s just really strong, a strong individual, keeps me going. everything that I go through, she goes through as well”.

And fans couldn’t handle it, taking to Twitter to reveal that they had been in tears after watching the surprise.

‘How lovely,’ wrote one viewer, while another commented, ‘#ThisMorning are really setting me again today with this proposal…..congratulations to the couple. I can’t stop crying. I’m so happy for them’.

Another added, ‘Omg I’m bawling my eyes out at #ThisMorning – how beautiful!!! X’, while one wrote, ‘I’m not crying, you are’.

So sweet!