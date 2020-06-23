Tom Fletcher reveals loss of close childhood friend in heartbreaking post

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tom Fletcher has revealed that one of his close friends has passed away.

The McFly singer, who is married to children’s author and TV presenter Giovanna Fletcher, took to his Instagram page to share the sad loss with his nearly two million followers.

Sharing a touching image of a beautiful tree against the night sky, Tom wrote in his heart-wrenching post, ‘Today has been a difficult, sad day. My closest friend through my teenage years passed away this morning.’

Opening up on the background of their relationship, Tom continued, ‘We met when we were around 13 and were instantly like brothers.’

Heartbreakingly, he admitted, ‘We drifted apart over the years which was totally my fault and I was utterly rubbish at being a friend although deep down I think and hope we both knew that we would always be there for each other.

‘We knew this day was coming just not that it would be this soon and I thought I would get to see him again so today has been tough,’ Tom opened up. ‘My heart is with his family tonight.’

Explaining the meaning of his touching photo choice, Tom added, ‘He wasn’t really on social media so I’m not sure he would have wanted me to post a photo of him but since we spent most of our time in the park climbing trees, challenging each other to see who could climb to the top, I’m looking up at this one thinking that you climbed higher today, Neil. Rest now my friend. X’.

Fans and friends reached out to the musician, posting messages of condolence on his poignant post.

‘So sorry Tom 🙁 must have been heartbreaking to write this as it somehow makes it more real 😢 my deepest sympathy x,’ wrote one fan, while another commented, ‘Oh man, this is so sad.. May he rest in peace, and i hope your heart finds peace aswell, Tom. 🙌’.

Others reached out, adding, ‘Never easy losing a friend but you’re both better people for you’re friendship and you will always carry him with you ! 😢’ and ‘We all too often let life get in the way, doesnt mean you dont love someone ❤️’.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this difficult loss ❤️