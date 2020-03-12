We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The Toy Story actor revealed they’d both been diagnosed with the virus after suffering from “body aches”, and are now in isolation in a hospital in Australia’s Gold Coast.

In a statement on social media, Tom, who is Down Under working on Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley film, said: “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

He added: “Well now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed.

“We Hanks will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

He finished: “Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

After the news Tom and Rita had coronavirus, film director Baz told all the crew and cast to go home, but it’s not clear if filming has been postponed due to the outbreak.

Tom and Rita’s sons Chet and Colin shared a video on Instagram thanking fans for their support, and reassuring their parents are doing well.

Chet said: “Yeah, it’s true. My parents got Coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they’re not even that sick.

“But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about.

“I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes but I think it’s all going to be alright but I appreciate it and just, everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”