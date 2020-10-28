The Wanted star Tom Parker welcomes baby weeks after tumor diagnosis

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tom Parker has become a father for the second time, just weeks after he opened up about his inoperable brain tumor.

Tom Parker and wife Kelsey Hardwick have welcomed another baby, with the news confirmed by The Wanted’s Max George.

The pair are already parents to a 15-month-old daughter Aurelia, and confirmed they were expecting another baby earlier this year. While neither of them have announced the new arrival yet, bandmate Max George told Lorraine Kelly, “I spoke to him yesterday, he’s doing good, he’s doing great.

“Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week. He’s a fighter, Tom, Tom will be alright.”

Tom’s last update about Kelsey’s pregnancy was in June, where he excitedly revealed the new addition was a baby boy. However, we don’t yet know the name of the new arrival.

This news comes after Tom publicly spoke about his brain tumour, confirming the devastating news to OK Magazine.

In his interview, he revealed, “I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this. You never think this will happen to you.”

And wife Kelsey added, “I honestly thought he was depressed about having man flu. We can’t even believe we’re having this conversation.”

Kelsey also opened up on supporting Tom whilst pregnant, saying, “To be honest, I think I’ve forgotten I’m pregnant. It’s all about Tom at the moment. In four weeks’ time it obviously won’t be, but the whole thing has consumed us. You don’t know how to feel or what to say, because we’ve never been through anything like this as a couple.

“I’ve just focused on the practical side of things, so he has no needs and I just do everything for him so he doesn’t have to think about it.”

She added, “I think it’s been good for Tom to have our baby boy to focus on. People have said this illness couldn’t have come at a worse time, but there’s not exactly a good time. We haven’t even had time to think or argue about a name!”