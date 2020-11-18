We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Reality star Shelby Tribble and fiancé sam Mucklow welcome their first child together.

The Only Way Is Essex star Shelby Tribble and fiancé Sam Mucklow have become proud parents of a baby boy.

New dad, Sam, 28, shared the news with his fans on Instagram stories where he confirmed they had welcomed their first son, adding that both Shelby and their newborn baby were “well and healthy”. He wrote, ‘So many beautiful people out there honestly overwhelming, thank you all. Shelby and our beautiful baby boy are both well and healthy.’

But the new mum, who later took to her own Instagram account to share a sweet snap of the baby as Sam cradled him in his arms, didn’t have a quick or easy labour.

Sam revealed, ‘Shelby didn’t have a straightforward labour so she has been in hospital for 5 days today! She has been an absolute soldier.’

‘Also need to thank all of the doctors, nurses, midwives in antenatal labour and postnatal at Queen’s Hospital Romford. So many lovely staff, we are so lucky to have the @nhsengland,’ he added.

The couple announced Shelby’s pregnancy back in May by sharing a loved up snap holding a baby scan and revealing her bump.

Meanwhile the couple are yet to reveal the name of their lockdown baby.

Sam had documented their hospital journey in the run up to the labour – on Sunday morning he gave fans an insight into what was happening in the hospital by sharing a video of Shelby, who was overdue, lying in her hospital bed.

The reality TV personality looked exhausted as she closed her eyes for a quick rest after ‘almost three days in hospital’ waiting to give birth to their son.

The mother-to-be tried to keep comfortable by lying back on a massive white pillow decorated with stars as hoards of refreshments could be seen beside her.

And another clip saw Shelby lying on her side in her hospital bed as a nurse asked her if she was “all nice and snuggly there”, to which the expectant mother responded “yeah”.

The couple have since returned home to spend the rest of lockdown with their baby and have even found time to put up their Christmas tree.