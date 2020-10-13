Trinny Woodall shares heartbreaking news of mother’s death

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Trinny Woodall has posted an emotional tribute to her mother Ann, sharing with fans the sad news of her death.

The What Not To Wear star posted a series of images of her late mother following her passing, which she captioned, ‘Darling mummy. 1930-2020. Love you.’

Last year Trinny, 56, revealed that her mum was living with vascular dementia.

She told You magazine, “When I visit her and she’s just sitting in a chair unable to move independently, it makes me think about what will happen to me in the next 30 years.

“It seems as though you get to a stage where it’s too late to make your own decisions because your body has done that for you. I want to be able to keep making those choices.”

Trinny’s fans were quick to send their condolences following her post, with one writing, ‘I’m so sorry Trinny for the loss of your beautiful elegant Mummy. I lost mine just one year ago and miss her so much. Condolences and big hugs to you and your family.’

Another said, ‘Oh I am so sorry Trinny. I lost my Mum last year and everyday I think of her and miss her so much. Sending strength & hugs.’

And a third added, ‘So very sorry for your loss. As someone who has lost her Mama.. please know that she will always be close in your heart.’

Trinny previously opened up about family life and growing up as one of six siblings, detailing how some of them lived in Canada.

She told the Belfast Telegraph, “I saw those other siblings half the time, as they were living in Canada. Also, my parents travelled a lot and when I was very young, I was at home while my siblings were at boarding school, so I was alone a lot.

“And then I was in boarding school from six and a half, so I did feel quite a solitary child.”