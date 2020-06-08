We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ulrika Jonsson reached out to praise her choice in men after her ex pulled out all the stops to help their son celebrate his Star Wars birthday.

The TV presenter, who has daughter Bo, 20 and Martha, 16, and sons Cameron, 25 and Malcolm, 12, celebrated the birthday of her youngest son Malcolm – who she has with ex Brian Monet.

Ulrika uploaded a few family snaps to show how they celebrated her son’s birthday in lockdown and captioned them, ‘Yesterday.

When your ex is a magnificent Vader and goes to the trouble to dress up – proper – make a film (which I must find on @youtube ) together with your oldest son for the youngest; gets him an extraordinary Light Sabre because nothing is too much trouble for his little Skywalker.’

She went on to praise her choice in men adding, ‘Then you know you that even if the two of you couldn’t make it work, you picked excellent father material. *pats herself on the back*

#darthvader’

Is Ulrika Jonsson in lockdown with her ex?

The TV personality revealed she is spending part of her time in lockdown with ex-husband Brian Monet, 51, the father of her son Malcolm.

The 52-year-old previously told of how the pandemic has given their relationship a new lease of life – and love.

She said, ‘IF you told me two years ago that a cruel and punitive virus would devastate the globe and make me spend more time with my ex-husband, I’d have believed the first part but not the latter.

‘My ex moved out about 18 months ago, our marriage having been put through the wringer for many reasons — one of them being a devastating lack of ­intimacy.

‘We shared 14 years together and I always felt he was my best friend.’

And it looks like he’s standing by his parenting duties too.