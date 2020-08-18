We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Una Healy has hinted her children were the only good thing to come out of her marriage to Ben Foden.

The Saturdays singer and the former rugby player were married for six years before they split in 2018 amid rumours he’d cheated on her.

Una and Ben are parents to daughter Aoife, eight, and five-year-old son Tadhg, and she has said she “hit rock bottom” when their marriage broke down.

But Una has said she tries to focus on the “positive” that came out of their relationship, their children.

Speaking on the Sippin’ The Tea podcast – which premieres tonight at 5pm – she said: “I have two children from the relationship, which is the positive which came out of that relationship.”

READ MORE: Ben Foden’s new wife pregnant only 19 months after divorcing Una Healy

Speaking to hosts Ariane Andrew and Matthew Dillon, the Irish beauty revealed she went through a tough time when she first became single, as she was living away from her family.

She said: “I was quite lonely over there [in England] with my two kids. Just not having adult company. It was just the three of us.

“I’m delighted to be back here in my home [in Ireland]. I couldn’t think of anywhere better to be right now.”

Since the pair’s divorce, Ben moved on very quickly, marrying New Yorker Jackie Belanoff just two weeks after meeting her on a Tinder date.

They recently welcomed their first child together.

Meanwhile, Una went on to find love with Irish hurler David Breen, going Instagram official with him in Christmas 2018. However the pair split in March this year and she’s now said to be dating a lawyer named Tom Phillips who she met on dating app Happn.