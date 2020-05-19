Usain Bolt and wife Kasi Bennett have welcomed a baby girl

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Athlete Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett have welcomed their first child together.

The Jamaican sprinter, who holds the world record in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay, confirmed that he was set to become a father for the first time back in January.

The news of the baby’s arrival was confirmed by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Monday, who took to Twitter to congratulate Usain and his long-time girlfriend Kasi.

‘Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl,’ he wrote.

Usain revealed Kasi’s pregnancy on Instagram by posting a gorgeous photograph of her displaying her growing baby bump in a flowing red dress.

‘I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE,’ he wrote beside the striking image.

Loads of the couple’s fans sent their love in light of the wonderful announcement.

‘Congratulations champ,’ one wrote, while another added, ‘Wonderful news congrats!!‘

Marketing manager Kasi penned a wonderful tribute to her beau back in August when he celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Beside a stunning snap of Usain on a yacht, she swooned over the father of her child.

‘Happiest of birthdays to the man who has taught me how to live life to the fullest, work for it don’t just wish for it and don’t stop until you exceeds limits and break records.

‘You are my best friend, soulmate, sleep… ahem I mean travel partner and my heart for life. You are pure gold and I’ll always make sure you remember who you are and what you stand for. I’ll always lift you up and treat you like the King you are.

‘You are the life of the party, the brightest star in any room and the man with the most magnetic and charismatic personality.’