Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are ‘expecting their first child’

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are reportedly expecting their first child together.

While the couple have not personally confirmed the news, record executive Jenn can be seen with what appears to be a growing baby bump in photos acquired by Us Weekly .

American music star star, Usher, is already father to two sons, Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11, and Usher Raymond V, 12, from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster.

Meanwhile, Jenn is also mothers to sons from a previous relationship.

The couple were spotted outside of a production studio in LA this week, sporting matching Louis Vuitton face masks, with Jenn showing a bump.

The pair are said to be “thrilled and excited” about starting a family together.

The news comes ahead of what is thought to be Usher and Jenn’s one-year-anniversary, after they were spotted for the first time together at a Hollywood Bowl concert in October of last year.

Usher split from his second wife, Grace Miguel, back in 2018.

The couple tied the knot in Cuba in September 2015 but parted ways less than three years later.

Grace released a statement at the time, confirming the break up, saying, “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple.

“We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.”

Earlier this year, Usher shared a tribute to his ‘first love’, penning a sweet message on social media to his mother, Jonetta.

In honour of Mother’s Day, he shared a sweet photo of his mum, writing, ‘To my one and only 1st love … Momma in the difficult-est of times you always know how to put a smile on my face. 😆

‘You taught me to love myself and if I ever felt like I had no love … you will always love me. In good or bad times… ok…..You ain’t actually say that lol… but it sounds great and is actually is somethin’ you would say … lol. #momisalwaysright.

‘I LOVE YOU SO MUCH . The HAPPIEST of MOTHER’S DAY to you!!! Love BIG TIME.’