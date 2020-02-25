We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa has made a heartbreaking speech in her first public appearance since the tragic death of the basketball star and the couple’s daughter Gianna.

Stars from all over the world got together in Los Angeles’ Staples Center, where Kobe played many of his basketball games, for a memorial to the basketball icon and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash last month.

Making a tearful tribute speech about her late husband and daughter, Vanessa started to speak about Gianna, saying, “She was always thoughtful, always kissed me good night and good morning.

“She knew how much her kisses meant to me and she was so thoughtful. She was Daddy’s girl but I know she loved her Momma. She was one of my very best friends”.

“Her smile was like sunshine,” the grieving mum continued. “It took up her entire face like mine. Kobe always said she was me, she had my fire and personality, she was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh. It was infectious, it was pure and genuine.

“She brightened up my day every day. I miss looking at her beautiful face. She was always so good, I knew I could always count on her to do the right thing”.

“I won’t be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day” Vanessa went on. “I’ll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance, dance on the dance floor with me or have babies of her own”.

The grieving widow, who is also mother to 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka and eight-month-old Capri, then went on to speak about late husband Kobe.

“He was loving, adoring and romantic,” she said, “he was truly the romantic one in our relationship”.

“We were two perfectly imperfect people making a family and raising our sweet and amazing girls.

“Before he passed he mentioned that he wanted us to spend more time together. We never got the chance to do it. We were busy doing our everyday responsibilities, but I’m thankful I have that recent text,” Vanessa added, speaking of one of the last text messages she received from her husband. “It means so much to me”.

Finishing her speech, Vanessa went on, “God knew they couldn’t be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together.

“May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and always, Mommy”.

Our thoughts are with Vanessa and her family.