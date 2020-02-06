Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking tribute to late daughter Gianna

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Vanessa Bryant has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late daughter, Gianna.

The devastated mum lost husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna Bryant just last week.

The basketball icon and the couple’s teenage daughter tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in California’s Calabasas, along with a group of close friends and acquaintances.

And now the NBA player’s widow, who has been left behind with the couple’s other three children, has opened up on her grief with a devastating tribute to her sweet daughter.

‘My Gianna,’ she wrote, alongside a photo of a basketball stadium memorial dedicated to the teenager.

‘God I miss you,’ she continued. ‘I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath.

‘Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️’.

Friends and followers took to the post’s comments section in support of the grieving mother, with many simply streams of heart or praying emoji symbols.

Vanessa, who is also mum to 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and 7-month-old Capri, broke her silence just days ago on the family’s ‘horrific time’.

Sharing a heartwarming family photo with her nearly 11 million followers, Vanessa wrote, ‘My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them.

‘We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri’.

‘There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,’ she continued. ‘I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

‘I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way.

‘Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever’.