Vicky Pattison reveals huge news in exciting announcement

Vicky Pattison has announced very exciting news that she’s the new ambassador of WW.

The former Geordie Shore star has been revealed as the new face of WW (formerly Weight Watchers), as she embarks on a weight loss journey in a bid to boost her fertility.

Speaking of her new role, she said, “My WW journey is starting at the perfect time and I’m hoping that it will give me the fresh start that I need. I was recently told that my previous lifestyle was not actually healthy for me and was shocked to learn it was having an impact on my fertility.

“For me, joining WW is not just about being a certain size, but it’s about being healthy and giving my body a fighting chance so I can hopefully have kids one day.”

She’s joined by her mum Caroll, which she hopes will make the lifestyle change easier.

“Having someone to support you through a lifestyle change plays a big part in this, which is why my incredible Mum, Caroll, will be joining me on my WW journey. This year, we’re going to be putting our energy into feeling fitter and healthier than ever from the inside out, and hopefully inspiring others to do the same with their loved ones along the way”, Vicky added.

The news comes after the reality TV star revealed on her new show, Vicky Pattison: No Filter, that she was considering freezing her eggs.

She told Metro.co.uk, “I’m getting to the age where I am wondering about children. I’m worrying that, if I wait too much longer, they might not be part of my future. And I don’t want to rush our relationship for the sake of an end goal of a child.

“I think in the New Year it’ll be something that I will actually start. It’s not an easy process, it’s not something you can just do on your lunch break, there are protocols I have to go through. I think it’ll be January that I do that, but it’s definitely still on the cards.”