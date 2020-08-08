We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s no denying Victoria and David Beckham have spent a lot of time apart during their 21-year marriage, thanks to their busy careers. But, when lockdown rules were put in place back in March, the retired footballer and former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer had nothing else to do but spend time together.

David, 45, and Victoria, 46, isolated at their £5.5m Cotswolds home with children Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and nine-year-old Harper, while eldest son Brooklyn, 21, was in New York with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

It looks like four months together has helped the star couple relight the spark, as they appear more in love than ever before!

SPICING UP THEIR LOVE LIFE

It’s no secret that their marriage has been plagued by rumours of infidelity – which they’ve always dismissed – but, as they celebrated both of their birthdays and their 21st wedding anniversary in lockdown, David and Victoria appeared stronger than ever.

They were snapped on the cusp of lockdown looking happier than they have in years. A loved-up display on Victoria’s Instagram as they celebrated son Brooklyn’s 21st birthday, dancing until 6am, David’s hands placed affectionately on his wife’s bottom as they enjoyed the embrace, could easily have been mistaken for the first dance at their wedding.

The PDAs kept rolling in as they let their hair down with a night of dancing for Victoria’s birthday to a special set from friend DJ Fat Tony, and later posing in matching ‘Listen without prejudice’ Pride T-shirts.

From birthday cakes and bike rides to poking fun at each other as David built a beehive, the pair have been able to playfully spice up their romance.

NO DISTRACTIONS

It’s not easy juggling a busy job with family time, but working from home helped VB strike that work-life balance as she swapped pouting for positivity. She wrote, ‘For those of us with kids, we are also working around a classroom schedule. Keep smiling!’

Over the last 14 weeks, the family has had time to enjoy long, relaxing countryside walks with their dogs Olive, Fig and Sage, making memories with mini-photoshoots en route. David wrote alongside one snap, ‘Gorgeous day @victoriabeckham not a massive fan of my cardi but personally I think it’s a good look.’

The questionable outfits became a running joke between the pair. On another stroll he wrote, ‘Saturday sunshine walk but someone isn’t overly impressed with my hat. I obviously love it,’ to which Victoria joked, ‘The hat looked OK before someone ran it over.’ But he eventually got it right when Vic wrote, ‘Nice necklace super bold!’

FAMILY TIME

Despite their busy schedules, the Beckhams have always made their children a priority and, with more time on their hands, they’ve created new family routines together. David revealed on Instagram, ‘Nice to get out for an early morning run before homeschooling starts… Then for some lemon drizzle cupcakes AGAIN…’ Victoria played at dressing up with Harper and enjoyed family walks in the countryside.

Proving what a great team they are, the couple both got stuck into homeschooling, from afternoon reading to pop-up art classes. Setting up an easel in a field for her daughter, Victoria wrote, ‘Happy Harper finding creative inspiration!’

Thursdays were special, with the whole family joining in with the weekly Clap for Carers.

BACK TO REALITY?

As lockdown came to an end in England and the school holidays began, Brooklyn returned home an engaged man after confirming plans to marry American actress Nicola Peltz, 25. Does this mean the Beckhams could see the kids starting to fly the nest?

David is already itching to get back to the States for work with his club Inter Miami CF. He posted the caption, ‘Can’t wait to see the team back on the pitch playing again.’ But, for now, the Beckhams are expected to spend the summer together. Let’s hope some of their lockdown lifestyle choices are here to stay!