The dad of four – to Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, eight, made a landmark step when he walked on to the terraces to watch his own team Inter Miami FC play their first game, having realised a life-long dream of owning his own football club.

But before the action on the pitch got underway, David posted a message to his fans which read, ‘I’m so proud of how far we have come. Can’t wait for the first game today @intermiamifc.’

He then shared a Tudor watch gifted to him with his Inter Miami FC football team logo on and he was also swamped with good luck cards from family and friends.

He filmed the cards lined up and captioned it, ‘Good luck cards from my babies @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven’ with messages of “wear your lucky pants” and “totally rooting for you!”

But instead of being dressed head to toe in a football kid, David dug out his fresh Ralph Lauren club suit.

David also gave thanks for the football fans which he described as “pour family” and added ‘People talk about the 12th man in a team… I want to say thank you to @lafc for making our first game in the MLS so special.’

Were any of David Beckham’s children there?

Joining David and Victoria was son Brooklyn, who took a candid snap of his dad sat in an empty stadium looking out onto the pitch.

And it wasn’t just David that fans were keen to see, the former Spice Girl wife uploaded a snap of a fan in the terraces with a homemade banner which read, ‘I’m just here for Posh Spice’ and she was joined with pal Eva Longoria and hair dresser Ken Paves.

David was supported by best friend David Gardner and wife Liv Tyler.

Ramsay, 53, also posted a good luck message on Instagram to Beckham, writing: “Congrats mate on getting to game 1! Let’s go @intermiamicf ! So excited for you @davidbeckham.”

Despite losing their first match, it looks like an exciting season ahead…