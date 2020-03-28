We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

She once admitted that she ‘doesn’t have a lot of friends’. But now Victoria Beckham has reportedly lost another one, Stella McCartney, after she is thought to have poached the fashion designer’s nanny.

The women, who each have four children, have been good friends for several years and their daughters, Harper and Reiley, are friends too.

Stella, married to Alasdhair Willis, and Victoria, married to former footballer David, reportedly had a row after Posh posted a picture of Reiley with Harper at her sixth birthday party at Buckingham Palace in 2017, going against Stella’s wishes to keep her children’s lives private.

And it seems the friends have fallen out again just three years later, with several consequences…

Vic, 45, and Stella, 48, have now unfollowed each other on Instagram. A source explained when Stella found out Posh had made her nanny a lucrative offer to jump ship, she went nuclear and the final nail in the friendship coffin was Victoria also trying to recruit a member of Stella’s design team.

Stella even uninvited the Beckhams from a family soirée – with Victoria reportedly sending her an email begging for forgiveness. The former singer is said to be distraught by the sudden demise of their friendship and is worried she’ll be cut off by other celebrities, due to Stella having plenty of important pals in high places.

Still, this isn’t the first friend that Victoria has angered, or lost completely.

Mel C recently broke down in tears as she revealed how a ‘drunken scuffle’ with Victoria during their Spice Girls days had affected her.

‘I was told if that behaviour ever happened again, then I would be out.

I began to be really hard on myself,’ Mel C said. ‘I went from being anorexic to having a binge-eating disorder.’

Their fellow Spice Girls also weren’t too happy with VB for not taking part in the Spice Girls reunion tour last year.

In true Scary form, Mel B was the most outspoken, even dressing up as Posh for Halloween, wielding an axe that read, ‘No, I am not going on tour.’ Scary also noted, ‘Victoria’s very down to earth, but she’s just a little bit of a b***h to people.’

It’s not just British friends Victoria has distanced herself from over the years.

When the Beckhams first moved to Los Angeles in 2007 for David’s football career, they were rarely seen out without actress Katie Holmes and her then-husband Tom Cruise, plus singer Jennifer Lopez and her husband at the time, Marc Anthony.

But four years later, after both J.Lo and Katie had split from their respective husbands, it seemed this tight-knit circle had broken. J.Lo admitted, ‘I haven’t seen them in a while since they had little baby Harper. But I wish them the best.’

Despite having lost friends along the way, Victoria insists she’s never lonely.

‘I don’t have a lot of friends, but I’m surrounded by people I genuinely like to be with,’ she explains.

Victoria often spends time with Gordon Ramsay’s wife, Tana, and has remained in contact with five close friends she grew up with in Essex, but struggles to find time to see them.

‘I’m very close to my sister and a friend I went to school with, and then three or four others,’ Vic said.

‘I think a true friend understands that you can’t see them as much as you want, because they’re busy as well. Everyone I’m friends with has a career and a family.’