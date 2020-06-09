We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Victoria Beckham has shown some resemblance to her son after uploading a snap of her as a toddler.

Fans were quick to point out the similarity of Posh and son Cruz, 15, as she shared the throwback photo to mark World Ocean Day.

Victoria, 46, captioned the photograph, ‘Happy World Oceans Day! baby Victoria always loved being by the water x vb’ as she shared it with her 28.3m followers.

Victoria’s mum Jackie Adams was quick to point out the unusual sea creatures behind her daughter in the photograph and remarked, ‘I don’t remember seeing the dolphin in the background when I took the photo!!! x’

She was referring to the moving emojis which Victoria had added of a shark to help annotate the wildlife living in the ocean.

Meanwhile a fan spotted the likeness of VB to her middle-son Cruz. They wrote, ‘You looks like Cruzie here’ [sic].

And it looks like Victoria is still a fan of wearing shorts, even all these years on.

She shared a working from home snap with fans and captioned it, ‘My warm weather working from home wardrobe! Shorts & slippers. The dream x Vb’

In her baby photo Victoria can be seen wearing a pair of brightly coloured shorts in red, with a white bonnet/ sun hat on her head. The young star is topless on the beach while she has a paddle in the sea – something which you’re unlikely to see the fashion designer do these days. But she is still a fan of shorts, with this denim pair.

Who is Victoria Beckham a mother to?

Victoria is mum to Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, eight, who she has with husband David.

The family have been holed up in their lavish Cotswolds home for lockdown and it has seen dad David baking, homeschooling and also keeping up with his own fitness by going for a run and enjoying family walks in recent weeks.

Brooklyn however is isolating over in America with his girlfriend, as no doubt the family miss not having him around.