David Beckham turned a bad situation into a positive over the weekend, when a match between his football team Inter Miami FC and LA Galaxy was postponed.

Instead of letting it get him down, David, 44, used the opportunity to show family and friends around the brand new stadium – and wife Victoria, 45, was quick to make her mark on the grounds.

Proud David uploaded a couple of clips to Instagram showing off his hard work and in one can be seen posing with his arm around Victoria, with Too Much by the Spice Girls blasting in the background. David captioned the post, ‘Special day showing the family what we have built.’

Another video shows Victoria filming her surroundings, this time with Spice Up Your Life playing – much to fans’ amusement.

One wrote on Twitter, ‘Victoria Beckham blasting Spice Girls in her husband’s new stadium is girl power.’ We couldn’t agree more!

Victoria also took to Instagram to share a poignant message, after the match between David’s club Inter Miami FC and LA Galaxy was postponed due to coronavirus fears.

Sharing a snap of the couple at the stadium, Victoria wrote, ‘The family and I are here in Miami for the launch of @davidbeckham’s team. At times like this, the most important thing is to be with loved ones and to support each other. Let’s listen to the experts and stay safe x kisses from us all x’