Fans spot bizarre detail in Victoria Beckham’s video as she performs dance routine

Victoria Beckham delighted a fans with a video of her performing a dance routine – but one detail didn't well with many people.

The fashion mogul shared a video of her dancing with someone on a boat at sunset, to promote the launch of her new product – the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden.

‘Golden hour ✨ exciting launch coming tomorrow @victoriabeckhambeauty #VBBGoldenHour’, she wrote alongside the clip.

But while she was nailing the dance routine, which is known around the world as the electric slide or the Candy dance, the song was not what people expected.

One said, ‘why can’t I hear Cameo – Candy in the background?’

Another said, ‘this is the candy dance (to different music). Even Posh and Bex know it.’

A third added, ‘It’s an old dance google The Candy dance by Cameo – goes loads better to Candy song 👌🏻’

According to Essence magazine, the dance used to originally be danced to Marcia Griffiths’ and Bunny Wailer’s ‘Electric Boogie’, but that all changed when it featured in the 1999 film Best Man to Cameo’s Candy.

Since then, the dance is usually done to Candy and is a big hit at Black celebrations.

But even if she didn’t get the song right, her fans and followers still praised her for sharing and for her dance moves.

‘Dancing to Cameo’s “Candy”? That movie showed a lot of the fun, talented, and silly side of black culture. Thanks for sharing sister. ✊🏻✊🏾🤣😂🤣🙏🏾🌈’, another commented.

