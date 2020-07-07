We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Victoria Beckham admits she's missed son Brooklyn after he is finally reunited with the family.

Victoria Beckham revealed son Brooklyn has returned to the UK to be with the family after lockdown eases.

The former singer is delighted her eldest son has returned home after an agonising time apart – as he spent lockdown in the United States with his girlfriend.

READ MORE: David Beckham shares sweet video tribute to Victoria for wedding anniversary

Victoria, 47, took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of Brooklyn posing in a field and captioned it, ‘So happy to have @brooklynbeckham home with us. We have missed you so much!! kisses @nicolaannepeltz x VB’

Victoria credits his girlfriend for taking the photograph – which is the first sign fans have been given that he’s returned from New York where he’d spent the last few months in lockdown.

In the snap, Brooklyn looks the spitting image of his dad – with his baseball cap turned backwards as he knelt among the wheat.

Brooklyn had previously hinted at his return to the UK, posting a snap with the family dog Fig.

He also joined in with the family for the clap for carers on Sunday night.

The mum-of-four has been working from the family’s Cotswold home during the Covid 19 outbreak, meanwhile husband David Beckham has been homeschooling their other kids – son’s Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, aged eight.

No doubt VB will be happy to have her son safely home – not to mention the extra pair of hands to help with the homework.

It comes as school prepare to break up for the summer holidays and no doubt the Beckham’s have a nice relaxing family holiday in the pipeline – but will it be a staycation? We will have to watch this space!