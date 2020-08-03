We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews shared their newborn baby daughter’s name for the first time.

The couple, who already have son Theo, one, welcomed a baby girl into the world on July 22 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. And now they’ve announced the name to the world on their social media.

Vogue wrote, ‘Here she is! Gigi Margaux Matthews,’ and friends and fans alike couldn’t wait to send their best wishes and thoughts over the new name.

Sam Faiers wrote, ‘Congratulations ❤️ xxxx beautiful name’

Another friend put, ‘Oh vogue she’s perfect’ and a third added, ‘Omg she’s the image of her big brother! Absolutely beautiful.’

‘Life is just wonderful. There really couldn’t be more love in our house right now,’ Vogue told Hello magazine.

So what prompted the unusual name?

Vogue explained, ‘When we were discussing names I thought, ‘I want to want her name,’ and I do. I just love it. I wish I was called it myself. We decided on it ages ago and as soon as we saw her, we knew it suited her. She is so perfect. I am obsessed with her.’

Spencer added, ‘I always really liked the name Margaux for a girl, spelt in the French way – like the wine. When people ask what she’s called I always say Gigi Margaux – like my dad introduces me as Spencer George sometimes. It rolls off the tongue nicely.’

But it looks like tiredness is taking it’s toll on the mum, she uploaded a selfie to her Instagram story and captioned it, ‘A severe case of panda eyes tonight. T decided to join the fun and wake up in the middle of the night too. Hopefully this facemask helps!’

Before giving fans an insight into the three concealers she uses, with her top three being Charlotte Tillbury, Estee Lauder and Delilah Cosmetics.

Meanwhile Vogue has parenting dilemmas like most mums but doesn’t give in with getting her eldest to say ‘I Love You’. Vogue can be heard shouting I love you as Theo scoots out of the room, she keeps saying it until she gets his affection in return.

‘Persistence is key! I’ll eventually get an I LOVE YOU!’ she added.