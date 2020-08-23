We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are settling into life with their new daughter, Gigi.

The couple welcomed their second child last month and announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram.

But, speaking on Heart Radio on Friday, Vogue revealed the hilarious nickname Spencer already has for their daughter.

The mum-of-two revealed that her husband has a Star Wars-inspired pet name for their little one. She went onto explain that Spencer has started calling Gigi ‘Jabba the Hutt’ – as he thinks she resembles the character.

During the radio show, Vogue said, ‘Does your partner ever text you in work? I’ve just had a text off my husband Spencer.

‘And he asked me about our baby Gigi, who’s a month old. He said: “What should I do with Jabba when she wakes up?”’

The Irish model continued, ‘My partner has started calling our baby Jabba the Hutt, because he thinks she looks like Jabba the Hutt. Which is quite offensive for poor Gigi. I think she’s much cuter than that.’

Vogue and Spencer share little Gigi and their son Theodore, who is almost two years old.

Spencer celebrated the birth of baby Gigi last month, by posting a picture of Vogue’s hospital wristband at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. His caption read, ‘Wow, we officially have CHILDREN!! So much has happened in the last three years. Real positive change, a son and now a daughter.

‘I couldn’t be more thankful to my incredible wife @voguewilliams for all that you do for our family, in particular the laborious pregnancies which us men will never fully understand.’

Speaking to Hello Magazine, Spencer said the birth was pretty stress-free the second time around. He said, ‘Her birth was a wonderful moment that I’ll treasure. The whole thing was alarmingly unstressful. It felt like I was going out to get a coffee.

‘Don’t get me wrong, we share all sorts of wonderful moments where we’re just gazing at Gigi adoringly, but it does feel super smooth and straightforward this time…’

The pair tied the knot in secret back in June 2018, holding a second ceremony for friends and family in September 2019.