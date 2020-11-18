We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here has moved from its usual Aussie jungle location to Wales this year so where is I’m A Celebrity filmed now?

ITV announced earlier this year that due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing anyone from traveling from the UK to Australia – where the show is usually filmed – I’m A Celebrity would be filmed in the UK for the first time ever.

Ant and Dec are back to host the adapted version of I’m A Celebrity from Wales this year, which sees celebrities including Beverley Callard, Vernon Kay and Jordan North try and survive trials, challenges and a diet of rice and beans whilst living in a haunted castle.

And here’s everything you need to know about the building that Olympic runner Sir Mo Farrah is sleeping in…

Where is I’m A Celebrity filmed?

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is being filmed at Gwrych Castle. The castle is a privately owned, Grade I listed, 19th-century property near Abergele in Conwy County Borough, Wales.

Nestled in the hills overlooking the Irish Sea, the atmospheric ruined castle with its sprawling design and turrets is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said: “I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series.

“Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed 19 century country house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales. I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration. Plus give the region a much-needed economic boost.”

Lord Elis-Thomas, The Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism added: “We’re extremely pleased to welcome such a large production to Wales, offering a chance to showcase a spectacular part of our country to significant audiences across the UK.”

How do you pronounce Gwrych Castle?

The Welsh language is a very tricky one to learn. Even Ant and Dec have been struggling with how to pronounce Gwrych Castle correctly!

According to WalesOnline, there has been a lot of variation when it comes to the correct pronunciation in the mainstream media. Everything from “goo-reach” to “graich” has been used.

However, a researcher at Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, Rhŷn Williams, has confirmed you pronounce it as “Goow-rreech”. He said “the stress on the ‘W’ part is paramount”.

Is Gwrych Castle open to the public?

Yes, Gwrych Caslte is usually open to the public. However, it is currently closed until the New Year because I’m A Celebrity 2020 is being filmed there.

Although Gwrych Caslte does open to the public, you can’t visit the main part of the castle itself at the moment because it is a ruin.

The castle’s website says: “There is no public access at all to the main building due to its ruinous state. The terrain is often uneven, with many steep footpaths.”

Grwych Castle has been largely left untouched for 30 years. That was until ITV came and offered £300,000 to use it for I’m A Celebrity 2020.

Dr Mark Baker told the Radio Times: “The deal will certainly significantly advance our long-term mission to restore the castle.”