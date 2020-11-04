Why Princess Charlotte and Prince George could face a huge change this week

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Back in March, ahead of the country’s nationwide lockdown, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were taken out of school by their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.



Now, England approaches the start of its second lockdown at 12:01 on 5 November. Though this second lockdown states that schools across the country will stay open, it’s unclear whether the royal parents will once again seek to remove George and Charlotte from school.

Will Prince George and Princess Charlotte be taken out of school for the second lockdown?

Ahead of the first lockdown in March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children left London. They retreated to the safety of their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

It was here in the Norfolk countryside that the Cambridges spent the whole of the nationwide lockdown. Kate and William then took on the additional responsibility of homeschooling George (7) and Charlotte (5), all whilst ensuring their youngest, Prince Louis, was occupied.

The young family only returned to the capital when the schools re-opened for the autumn term in September.

Their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, both attend private primary school Thomas’s Battersea. Located in South West London, the school is only a short distance away from the Cambridge’s home at Kensington Palace.

Will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocate to Norfolk?

It is still unconfirmed whether or not the royal couple will choose to seek the sanctuary of Anmer Hall again.

A spokeswoman for Kensington Palace has been reported by the Express as stating that they would not comment on the royal couple’s lockdown plans.

This second lockdown is currently proposed to last 4 weeks until 2 December. The Duke and Duchess may choose to keep George and Charlotte at school, leading by example to other children across the country.

The Challenges of Homeschooling

Back in spring, the Duchess opened up to BBC Breakfast about the difficulties of keeping George, Charlotte and Louis entertained during the nationwide lockdown.

She revealed: “George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte’s projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!”

Kate also discussed the boundless energy her young children had, saying: “The children have got such stamina I don’t know how”.

She also discussed all the activities the Cambridge family would do to keep them entertained.

“Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake.”

The Duchess then admitted, “It is amazing how much you can cram into one day that’s for sure.”

Duke’s Covid-19 diagnosis revealed

At the weekend, it became known that the Duke of Cambridge had himself tested positive for Covid-19 in April, but kept this diagnosis from the public. His wife and children did not test positive, despite sharing a household.

And with the second lockdown about to come into effect, it’s unclear whether this could influence the royal couple’s decision when it comes to Prince George and Princess Charlotte attending school during this time.

Big changes might indeed be in store for the young Cambridges over the coming days.