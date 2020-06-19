We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Will Smith has dubbed his divorce from his first wife "the worst thing to happen in his adult life".

The Hollywood actress, who is now happily married to second wife Jada Pinkett Smith, split from his first spouse Sheree Zampino in 1995, after three years of marriage.

The ex couple share 27-year-old son Trey and acting icon Will also has son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 18, with his now-wife.

Now, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has opened up about his and Sheree’s relationship in an honest interview on Jada’s Facebook series Red Table Talk.

“I want to talk about one interesting concept that you’ve brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce — and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband, does not mean he isn’t a good father,” Jada said in the Father’s Day special.

“With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time. Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me,” Will admitted.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my two-year-old son’s mother.”

Will previously spoke out on the moment he realised he no longer wanted to be with Sheree after meeting Jada.

“[Jada and I] sat down at The Baked Potato and talked. There was a really unique, beautiful power. We had that moment and we connected, but I was married.

“That next night, me and Sheree went to dinner, and I sat down with Sheree, and it was one of the most bizarre emotions I ever had. We were at The Palm and I remember I had to get up from dinner when I had a realisation that I wasn’t with the person I was supposed to be with.

“I went into the bathroom in The Palm, and I broke down in tears. I was sitting in a stall in the restaurant and I was crying uncontrollably and then laughing like, ‘what the heck is wrong with me?’

“And I knew, that was the woman I was supposed to be with.”