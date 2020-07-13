Will Smith and wife Jada reveal the truth behind cheating allegations and the internet is in shock

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jada Pinkett Smith has addressed rumours that she had an affair with another man during her marriage to Will Smith.

The pair appeared on Jada’s Facebook chat show Red Table Talk in order to speak out on the rumours that she was unfaithful to Will with singer-songwriter August Alsina .

The couple, who share 22-year-old son Jaden and 19-year-old daughter Willow, have explained that they took some time to be apart.

“We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I will go figure out how to make myself happy,” Men In Black star Will said.

Confessing that during the separation she had a relationship with August, Jada added, “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”

Despite the situation, the duo claim they still have “unconditional love” and at the end of the discussion, joked, “We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life.”

However, fans of Jada and Will have been taking to social media with all sorts of opinions on the matter, with many still totally confused and others feeling sympathy for Will.

‘Jada cheating on Will is proof that you can give someone everything and it’ll never be enough for the wrong person,’ one penned.

‘The real question is was Will Smith more hurt or embarrassed? Imma go with embarrassed. Only because his open marriage is exposed,’ added another.

‘Listen!! I’m still confused as to what Jada did wrong to anyone? She and will were separated. She had an entanglement with August and it finished. Soooo I’m quite confused,’ chipped in a third.

A fourth pointed out that the couple’s way of dealing with the drama has been admirable, Tweeting, ‘Everyone is joking about the Will and Jada thing but they fought for their marriage. I really like how Jada talked about her pain and healing. She mentioned her childhood trauma played a big part in it. The fact that he understands her pain, trauma, and healing is amazing.’