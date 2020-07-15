We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Will Smith and wife Jada have spoken openly about their marriage in the last couple of weeks.

And that pair reportedly took part in the recent frank discussions, as they felt that it was the ‘best move for their family’.

“They are a very vulnerable and open pair, and they felt this was the best move for their family,” A source told Us Weekly.

“This wouldn’t even be a story if they weren’t famous – it’s a normal situation – break up, get back together.”

Last week, as they discussed their 23-year marriage in one of their famous Red Table Talks, the couple admitted that they had briefly split up several years back.

“I was done with you,” Will said to Jada as they had the open discussion.

“We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll try to figure out myself happy.”

“I really felt like we could be over,” he confessed, to which wife Jada added, “We were over.”

Addressing the claims that she had a relationship with music artist August Alsina, continued the Girls Trip star, “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”

Just days before August alleged that the Men in Black actor had given him permission to have a relationship with Jada.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership,” claimed August during a YouTube interview with American radio host Angela Yee, “He gave me his blessing.”

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life,” he admitted when speaking about the alleged affair with Jada, “and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her.

“I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it – so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”