Will Smith breaks down in tears as he recalls terrifying parenting moment

Will Smith broke down in tears as he recalled the moment he realised he was responsible for his first-born son, Trey.

The globally famous film star appeared on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series, Red Table Talk, to open up about his experiences with parenting.

Speaking on the day he welcomed his son Trey with his first wife, Sheree Zampino back in 1992, Will confessed the memory of it makes him very emotional.

Describing the moment his new baby was brought home, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air said, “I think that was my first moment of the real weight of parenting.

“We put him in the bassinet and Sheree went to sleep and it was like stark terror. It was like, I’m totally responsible for this life and I just couldn’t stop going and checking.

“I gotta make sure he’s breathing and all that new parenting stuff. I just cried so hard, it makes me teary right now,” he added, welling up.

“Oh man, I’m gonna need to get myself together. I’m gonna have to walk this one off! I need a tissue.”

Will also admitted he feels his divorce from Sheree is one of the biggest failures he’s faced in life.

“I want to talk about one interesting concept that you’ve brought up quite a bit in regards to Trey and divorce — and the idea being that just because a man might not be the best husband, does not mean he isn’t a good father,” he told Jada, the mother of his children Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19.

“With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time. Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my two-year-old son’s mother.”