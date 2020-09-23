You star Penn Badgley’s wife gives birth after suffering two miscarriages

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Penn Badgley has welcomed his first child with his wife Domino Kirke.

The Gossip Girl and You actor’s wife announced the news on Instagram with a photo of her placenta artwork.

Revealing she’d given birth to a son over a month ago, Domino captioned the image, ‘His heart shaped home #40dayspostpartum #placentaart.”

The couple have not shared any more details about their son.

Domino and Penn have been married since 2017, and announced the news they were expecting their first child together back in February when she posted a snap of her baby bump on Instagram.

Domino is already mum to 11-year-old son Cassius, who she shares with her ex Morgan O’Kane, and she confessed she’d suffered two miscarriages trying for a baby with Penn.

Domino – who is a doula – wrote, ‘On the road again… pregnancy after loss is whole other thing.

‘After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done.

‘As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.

‘When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries.’

She added, ‘Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.’