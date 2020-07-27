YouTube star Jim Chapman engaged to model Sarah Tarleton after split from Tanya Burr

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

YouTube star Jim Chapman and model Sarah Tarleton are engaged to be married.

The online influencer took to social media to confirm that he popped the big question to his stunning model girlfriend, just 16 months after he and his ex-wife, Tanya Burr, called time on their long-term romance.

The social media star shared the exciting news with his 1.9 million followers by posting a series of sweet photos of him and his future wife looking thrilled, in what appears to be the moments after he got down on one knee during the pair’s sun soaked trip to the Balearic Islands last week.

In the pictures, Sarah can seen beaming with joy on a Majorcan beach while flashing her sparkly engagement ring with Jim wrapping his arm around her.

‘@sarah.tarleton and I have some news,’ Jim penned beside the post.

‘A bit too overwhelmed to find the right words, but this has been the most magical weekend @jimchapman,’ Sarah added on her own Instagram page.

Lots of the happy couple’s celebrity pals and fellow YouTube stars took to the comment section to congratulate them on the lovely news.

‘How LOVELY! Congratulations to the both of you!!! 💖💖💖,’ wrote mummy-vlogger Louise Pentland.

‘Congratulations Jim!! 💖💖💖,’ added British songstress Pixie Lott.

‘Congratulations bro ❤️😍,’ fitness man of the moment, Joe Wicks, chipped in.

Jim and his ex-wife and fellow YouTuber Tanya Burr announced they were ending their 12 year relationship in March 2019, leaving fans of the influencer couple in shock.

Confirming the sad news, actress Tanya, who met Jim back in their home town of Norwich before they found online fame, penned, ‘Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together.

‘We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this difficult time.’

Since then, beauty pro and Instagram icon Tanya has opened up about the break up, assuring fans that she and Jim are still amicable.

“All that matters is what Jim and I think. It’s boring – he’s still my best friend. We’ve been best friends for 12 years, [but] people will want some drama from it. We’re always going to be in each other’s lives, hopefully,” she told The Telegraph.