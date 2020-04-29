One Direction star Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid are ‘expecting a baby’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One Direction star Zayn Malik and his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid are reportedly expecting their first child together.

The on-off couple rekindled their romance earlier this year and 25-year-old Gigi is now said to be 20 weeks pregnant with the pair’s baby.

A family source allegedly told TMZ that the pair don’t know the sex of the baby yet and Zayn and Gigi are yet to confirm the news personally.

Bradford born pop star Zayn, 27, recently joined the Hadid family to celebrate his girlfriend’s 25th birthday.

The loved-up couple shared a series of snaps from the special day on social media, but didn’t give anything away regarding their imminent arrival.

The pair first went public with their romance back in 2015 when Gigi starred in Zayn’s sexy Pillowtalk music video.

After breaking up and getting back together a number of times, the duo stepped out as a couple once again at the end of last year.

Speaking about the Zigi reunion, a source told E! news, “Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.

“She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

Having gotten wind of the reports, Zayn and Gigi’s eagle eyed fans were quick to begin speculating that Gigi’s birthday bash was also a baby shower and gender reveal party.

Taking to social media, posters pointed out that the parents-to-be can be seen holding balloons with both blue and pink strings on.

It’s also been highlighted that a baby themed gift bag reading ‘Hello Little One’ can be seen in amongst Gigi’s presents.