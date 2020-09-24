Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have welcomed a baby girl

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have become parents - welcoming a baby daughter.

The former One Direction star and the stunning supermodel took to social media to announce the birth of their first child.

Posting a gorgeous photo of himself holding his little girl’s tiny hand, Pillow Talk hitmaker Zayn penned a gorgeous caption to share the wonderful news with his millions of fans.

‘Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️ to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together,’ the Bradford born pop star wrote.

Meanwhile, new mum Gigi shared the news on her own Instagram account, posting another lovely image of Zayn’s hand beside the baby’s hand, writing, ‘Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.’

Of course, loads of Gigi and Zayn’s celebrity pals and hordes of their loyal fans flooded the comment section with love.

‘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys,’ wrote Hailey Bieber.

‘So happy for you 💕💕,’ added Ashley Tisdale.

‘Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!! 👑👑👑,’ chipped in model Emily Ratajkowski.

Gigi’s father Mohamed sent a lovely message, using the Arabic word for grandfather to proudly announce his new role in the Hadid family.

‘Congrats .. Jido’s heart belongs to you.. baby girl,’ he wrote.

Gigi hinted that the baby’s birth was imminent earlier this week, sharing some gorgeous selfies of her showing off her blossoming baby bump from when she was around six months pregnant.

‘from about 27 wks💙 time flew,’ the catwalk star wrote.

Meanwhile, Gigi’s mum Yolanda posted an adorable image of her laying her head on her daughter’s stomach.

The mother and daughter duo can be seen beaming with joy, with Gigi showing off her natural beauty with a fresh make-up free face.

‘Waiting patiently for her angel to be born……,’ former model Yolanda wrote.