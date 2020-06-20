Trending:

Gemma Collins shows off incredible weight loss in race day outfit for Royal Ascot

She looks fab!
Lauren Hughes
    • Gemma Collins is never one to miss a party – so it’s no surprise that she wanted to get involved for the first ever Royal Ascot at Home event.

    For the first time in the sporting event’s 250-year history, the event took place behind doors, without any spectators present. 

    Celebrities and racing enthusiasts were still encouraged to show off their outfits at home, alongside #StyledWithThanks. 

    The TOWIE star, 39, looked fabulous in a patterned blue midi dress to celebrate Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, writing ‘ASCOT 🐎 the best day of the year !!! Thank you @alfie.best.sr @couture_millinery_ for the most wonderful day 🐎 @neverfullydressed’. Gemma has reportedly lost three stone during the lockdown period. 

    Fans were quick to respond to her races look, with one writing, How amazing do you look!!!??? 😍😍😍

    Another said, ‘💞stunning @gemmacollins1 .. looking fabulous!!’

    The TV personality has recently revealed she hopes to be ‘pregnant at 40’, as she believes that losing weight during the lockdown period will help her fertility levels. 

    She told The Sun, “I can definitely have a child, [the doctor] just told me it would be easier when I’m not carrying as much weight.

    “He gave me the confidence not to panic about it. He told me to lose a few stone and it will help me.”

    #AD 👉🏻Lots of you been asking me how I am looking so good 🧡🌸🧡I need to tell about how amazing the team at Skinny Jab have been throughout lockdown. I think it’s safe to say we’ve all had those days over these past month where we’ve felt very low with no motivation to do anything. But keeping on track of my weightloss and continuing to stay motivated has never been easier with skinny jab on board. Honestly, Caroline and her team have been the best support! Not only have they kept my supply of jabs up to date, they’ve also been providing me with meals plans and weekly check ups with how I’m getting on. Please go check out their page if you’re looking for a real solution to loosing weight! @skinnyjab 🧡✌🏻#ad I have always been body confident no matter of size 🧡💗

    Gemma revealed the lockdown period has had a positive impact on her mental health. She revealed, “Things are a lot calmer now — I’m cooking my own meals at home, riding my bike in the countryside and enjoying long walks. 

    “I am established. My career has gone above and beyond.”

    As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since however I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most ❤️💗❤️ sending love to all the PCOS sufferers it’s not easy 💗and always be kind people people are not always over weight because of all the stereo typical bullying comments !!! I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME ! Lots of people have bullied me taunted me and also early on in the industry loose weight Your too fat to promote my brand !!! It’s endless !!! Cough cough …. where are you people now 🤔 WHERE AM I 🤗 RISE HIGHER ✌🏻 always BELIEVE IN YOU 💫 my heart has always been the same no matter of my size 💗

    Last week, Gemma shared a picture from her 20s, showing a very different look. The old-school throwback photo was of her in her twenties and in the caption she discussed how suffering with polycystic ovaries contributed to her weight gain.

    She wrote, ‘As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since however I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most ❤️💗❤️.’

    ‘Sending love to all the PCOS sufferers it’s not easy 💗and always be kind people people are not always over weight because of all the stereo typical bullying comments !!! I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME.