Gemma Collins is never one to miss a party – so it’s no surprise that she wanted to get involved for the first ever Royal Ascot at Home event.

For the first time in the sporting event’s 250-year history, the event took place behind doors, without any spectators present.

Celebrities and racing enthusiasts were still encouraged to show off their outfits at home, alongside #StyledWithThanks.

The TOWIE star, 39, looked fabulous in a patterned blue midi dress to celebrate Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, writing ‘ASCOT 🐎 the best day of the year !!! Thank you @alfie.best.sr @couture_millinery_ for the most wonderful day 🐎 @neverfullydressed’. Gemma has reportedly lost three stone during the lockdown period.

Fans were quick to respond to her races look, with one writing, How amazing do you look!!!??? 😍😍😍

Another said, ‘💞stunning @gemmacollins1 .. looking fabulous!!’

The TV personality has recently revealed she hopes to be ‘pregnant at 40’, as she believes that losing weight during the lockdown period will help her fertility levels.

She told The Sun, “I can definitely have a child, [the doctor] just told me it would be easier when I’m not carrying as much weight.

“He gave me the confidence not to panic about it. He told me to lose a few stone and it will help me.”

Gemma revealed the lockdown period has had a positive impact on her mental health. She revealed, “Things are a lot calmer now — I’m cooking my own meals at home, riding my bike in the countryside and enjoying long walks.

“I am established. My career has gone above and beyond.”

Last week, Gemma shared a picture from her 20s, showing a very different look. The old-school throwback photo was of her in her twenties and in the caption she discussed how suffering with polycystic ovaries contributed to her weight gain.

She wrote, ‘As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since however I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most ❤️💗❤️.’

‘Sending love to all the PCOS sufferers it’s not easy 💗and always be kind people people are not always over weight because of all the stereo typical bullying comments !!! I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME.