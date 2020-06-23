We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Helen Skelton has opened up about being robbed of thousands of pounds as part of an online scam.

The Countryfile presenter revealed she was informed of suspicious activity on her bank account and ended up revealing details which then saw her defrauded of £70,000.

She might have proved herself to be an extremely tough cookie on the most recent series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, but Helen’s brave exterior doesn’t mean she’s not affected by difficult situations.

In fact, the whole experience left her feeling “embarrassed”. Speaking exclusively to GoodToKnow, Helen said, “I felt really embarrassed. At first I couldn’t believe it.

READ MORE: Helen Skelton recalls terrifying birth experience

“I was just so annoyed that somebody could be so cheeky and so brazen. I felt violated because he obviously had been snooping around in my account.”

Helen has since teamed up with Lloyds Bank to raise awareness of their On the Fraudline campaign, which urges people to start talking about money and fraud with their family.

Admitting that it’s always felt like a taboo subject with her own family, Helen said, “I think people feel so awkward talking about money.

“My parents are in their 60s and thinking about retirement. I’m at a point now where I need to sit down with my parents and help them find out what they can do so that they can retire, but can still live their lives and pay their bills.”

But, like most parents, there’s a pride barrier that needs to be crossed. “It’s awkward because as a kid you never want to admit that you’re kind of switching into the role of carer,” Helen revealed.

Lloyds Bank is working with Helen as part of its On The Fraudline campaign which is calling on families to be the first line of defence by talking openly about fraud to help protect each other.