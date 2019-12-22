Hilary Duff is reported to have secretly wed her fiancé Matthew Koma after a seven-month-long engagement,

The couple – who welcomed their first child, daughter, Banks in October 2018 – are said to have held an intimate ceremony in the backyard of their swanky LA home on Saturday.

“It was a love-fest – a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family,” a source told Just Jared of their nuptials.

The Lizzie McGuire star’s longtime hair stylist Jessica Paster also hinted that she’d been to a wedding on Saturday.

Posting an image of a beautiful bouquet of flowers on Instagram, she wrote: “Winter solstace … a day of luv.”

Hilary and Matthew became engaged in May this year, just a few months after welcoming their daughter, with the actress excitedly sharing her happy news on social media.

Alongside two snaps of her and her new fiancé, she wrote: “He asked me to be his wife♥️.”

They welcomed little Banks in October 2018, and at the time, Hilary revealed she’d become a mother again with a snap on Instagram of her and Matthew lovingly looking at their new bundle of joy, alongside the caption: “Banks Violet Bair ❤ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

The couple have been together since January 2017, but had a few bumps in the road when they split up a few months later.

Back in December 2017, Hilary confirmed on TV show The Talk that she and Matthew were back together.

Hillary was previously married to NHL player Mike Comrie, whom she started dating in 2007 and married in 2010. The two welcomed a son – Luca – in 2012 but announced they were separating just a couple of years later, in 2014.