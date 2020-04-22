We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, one man has been hailed a hero by the British public.

Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old war veteran, has gone above and beyond to raise money for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom, who turns 100 at the end of April, pledged to raise £1,000 as a way to thank all NHS staff for their work. In order to raise the money, he set himself a challenge to walk 100 laps of his garden.

But his target has far exceeded that amount in the days and weeks since the beginning of the challenge.

How much has Captain Tom raised to date for the NHS?

The inspirational veteran has now raised over a staggering £27 million for the NHS – £27,971,343 – to be exact, at the time of writing.

Captain Tom has received donations from across the country, including an ‘undisclosed’ sum from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. During an interview with the BBC, Prince William said, “It’s incredible, I did see him on the news the other night and I thought, ‘good on him.’ It’s amazing.

“What I love also is he’s a 99-year-old war vet, he’s been around a long time, knows everything and it’s wonderful everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination.”

You can still donate to his NHS fundraising efforts here, via his JustGiving page.

When Tom surpassed the £5 million mark last Wednesday, he expressed his disbelief and gratitude over the soaring total.

He said, “Completely out of this world! Thank you so much to all you people who subscribe to the National Health Service because, for every penny that we get, they deserve every one of it. I think that’s absolutely enormous.

“At no time when we started off with this exercise did we anticipate we’d get anything near that sort of money. It just shows that people have such high regard for matters of our National Health Service, and it’s really amazing that people have paid so much money.”

What has Captain Tom Moore been up to since he finished his challenge?

Captain Tom completed his 100-lap challenge last Friday (17th March), at which time the donation total had hit £17 million.

But he’s certainly not been sitting back since then.

On Tuesday, Tom officially opened a new Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate, Yorkshire – likely a special moment, as Tom himself was born in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

He opened the new, 500-bed facility via video call from his home in Bedfordshire.

At the opening, he said, “We must all say ‘thank you very much to the national health service, all of you, everyone throughout the whole system, who are doing such a magnificent job.”

And that’s not all. Captain Tom Moore also collaborated with singer Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir on an NHS charity single – a cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The single went on to top the charts, achieving the number one spot – another achievement for Captain Tom!

Recently, Tom has also inspired a wave of creative tributes too. Many artists across the country have taken to creating paintings, drawings and murals of Captain Tom, in tribute to his fundraising for the NHS.

What a brilliant story!