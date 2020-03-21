We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s the Hollywood happy ever after we’ve all been waiting for – and after months of anticipation, at last, our sister publication Woman can reveal that things between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are heating up.

The former couple, who started dating in 1998 and were married from 2000-2005, put on some seriously cosy displays over awards season, sparking speculation the Hollywood pair are an item once again.

But they were quick to downplay rumours, insisting they’re ‘just friends’.

Now, however, we’re told things have taken an exciting new turn – as sources say they’ve been enjoying spending time together at Brad’s LA mansion, and friends are on standby for an official reunion…

More than friends?

‘Jen and Brad don’t want to jinx anything, which is why they’re being so secretive and publicly sticking with the official line they’re not dating yet,’ an insider exclusively tells Woman.

At the Golden Globe Awards in January, Brad, 56, said of Jen, 51, who was also attending, ‘I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend.’ Later that night, they were spotted at the same after-party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. And just a few weeks later at the SAG Awards, they were pictured hugging, laughing and dancing together, leaving fans convinced they’re ready to get back together.

Our source continues, ‘None of their friends are fooled and the ones closest to them are in the loop about what’s really going on. Basically, at this point, some are saying that anything could happen.’

Tellingly, Jen’s close pal and former Friends co-star Courteney Cox liked a series of fan posts speculating that Brad and Jen were reuniting.

Secret sleepovers

Our insider reveals that the couple have been keeping things under wraps at Brad’s LA mansion. ‘Brad and Jen have had a few sleepovers at Brad’s place, which is totally private and the perfect venue for them to go under the radar and not be spotted,’ they tell us.

And it’s more about simply spending time together than anything else, as ‘Brad’s been cooking her dinner, they watch movies together, plus reminisce about old times and talk about what’s in store for the future’, according to our source.

They add that the former golden couple are both ‘shy’ about their blossoming relationship and find their fans’ obsession with them getting back together ‘a little daunting’.

This isn’t the first time the couple have met up in secret following Brad’s messy split from Angelina Jolie in 2016 and Jen’s split from Justin Theroux in 2018.

A source said at the time, ‘From their first meeting, it was clear that their friendship is still as strong as ever. They decided to meet up, and now they’ve had several encounters. They’re just friends, but everyone would love to see them get back together.’

Brad was even spotted sneaking into Jen’s 50th birthday party in an LA hotel in February 2019, then into her annual Christmas bash later that year, so it seems their relationship has been in the works for over a year.

Undeniable attraction

They may have been apart for 15 years, but it’s clear the spark that brought them together is still as strong as ever.

Woman’s source adds, ‘They have so much time for each other and there’s so much love and attraction on both sides.

‘Yes, they live different lives to a large degree but that hasn’t stopped them from being totally in sync and connecting with each other more than ever from an emotional point of view.’

While they’re ‘not getting too ahead of themselves’, our insider reveals that their connection is ‘magical’, and that ‘it wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone in their lives if that translated into something more’.

Our source concludes, ‘Obviously their friends are desperate for them to take this all the way but there’s an awareness that Brad and Jen need some space before they can move full steam ahead. In the meantime, though, things are looking good and they’re having fun.’

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for an official announcement any time soon!