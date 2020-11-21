We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

John Torode’s wife Lisa Faulkner has revealed there are certain things her Masterchef husband refuses to cook.

The couple – who star together on John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen on ITV – opened up about their cooking habits on Saturday Morning’s episode.

Despite John having been a chef for 16 years, he refuses to cook roast potatoes or bake cakes, leaving Lisa to get on with those.

“He’ll always say, ‘You must do the roast potatoes, you always do the cakes’, although he’s a very good baker,” she revealed.

“He always thinks that I know more about that.”

The pair have been married for just over a year after first meeting on Celebrity Masterchef in 2010. Lisa recent revealed how John helped her overcome her anxiety.

With them both having a passion for food, the couple said they’re a “dream team” when it comes to cooking.

Revealing each other’s strengths, John gushed, “Lisa is brilliant at taking an idea and turning it into a ‘cheat’.

“It’s amazing at how she can look at something and change it to make it really, really easy and really accessible, and I think that’s a real gift.”

John’s method is a little more thorough. “Mine can be a bit more complicated I suppose and I can spend hours and hours doing it,” he explained.

Meanwhile Lisa said she’ll never stop learning from her husband. “John’s a trained chef and he has been in the business since he was 16, so he’s done it for years and years.

“I’m constantly learning from him and I think he’s amazing and there’s nothing that you can ask him that he doesn’t know!

“Whereas I am a home cook,” she explained.

“I mean I’ve worked in restaurants and I really did go and work and train as much as I could, while still doing another job and working at other things.”

John recently opened up to Woman&Home about his bizarre cooking tradition when it comes to Christmas.

He revealed, “Food preparations start three days early with the bread sauce and stuffing, the spuds are peeled on Christmas Eve so by the big day it’s just a case of putting on the oven.

“In the fridge we always have a leg of ham in a pillow case, which aerates it. Wrap it in anything else and it sweats. That’s a tradition from my childhood.”

Bonkers!