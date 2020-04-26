We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price has opened up about being sexually assaulted at gunpoint.

The former glamour model is set to make the shocking admission on tonight’s episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Last week Channel 4 viewers saw Katie, 41, open up about being robbed at gunpoint whilst in South Africa with her family back in 2018.

And now she has revealed the full extent of the attack which resulted in Katie checking in to The Priory rehab clinic – where she was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“The reason I went there was because I got held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted,” Katie revealed.

“Six men attacked us after we stopped because my son Junior needed a wee.”

The TV star was with Princess and Junior – the two children she shares with Peter Andre – and a production crew filming Katie’s reality show, My Crazy Life.

Now, looking back, Katie said the journey should never have been allowed without a security team.

“We should never have been allowed to make that journey without security,” she explained.

“It was like something from a horror film. This big man in an adidas hoody was shouting in my face, swearing and demanding I give him everything. And he was touching me down below.

“I grabbed a pillow and launched myself in front of the kids, trying to protect them, waiting for a bullet to hit me. I thought I was going to die. Police said it was a miracle they didn’t kill us.”

And it’s not just Katie that has been traumatised by the experience.

“Since then I’ve had to get a protection dog for the family, and it has been so hard on poor Princess, my daughter — she can’t go anywhere on her own.”

Katie is among the celebrities taking part in one of Channel 4’s toughest reality shows, SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The mum-of-five described her time on SAS: Who Dares Wins “terrifying and exhilarating”.

She said, ““I knew I was in trouble from the minute we arrived ‘somewhere in outer Scotland’. I hate the cold, I have a phobia of water.

“It was equally the most terrifying and exhilarating thing that I have ever done. It was like being in the jungle but the military, SAS-version”.

The survival show – headed up by chief instructor, Ant Middleton, continues Monday night at 9pm.