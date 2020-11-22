We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Little Mix stars Jade Thirwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday night. Their first TV appearance without fourth band member, Jesy Nelson.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that Jesy Nelson is taking an extended break due to personal reasons, leaving fans questioning: ‘Are Little Mix splitting up?’

The girls performed their new hit single, Sweet Melody, on the show before sitting down for a chat with Jonathan – in which they swerved questions about the reason behind Jesy’s absence.

Jonathan, did however, point out the fact Jesy was missing. He said, “It’s coming up to your tenth anniversary.

“And before we talk about that I just want to explain because there are three members of Little Mix here and not four.

“And you put out a press release this week to say that Jesy is taking some time off for personal reasons.

“Obviously I hope you know this, and I hope she knows this, but everyone is wishing her well and everyone is hoping that she gets through this.”

While the girls made the most of their appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, fans flocked to Twitter to say how much they missed Jesy.

One wrote, “Watching @LittleMix on @wossy tonight, regardless of how incredible their performance was, you can feel their pain at being incomplete. My heart goes out to all the girls, but most importantly Jesy.”

Another said, “I was watching little mix on Jonathan Ross and my mum said she loves how happy they make me those girls really have saved me i can’t wait for jesy to be back i miss her so much.”

The girls have been forced to brush off rumours that they’re splitting up following the band’s announcement earlier this week, with rumours that Jade Thirwall is being lined-up for TV presenting gigs following her success on Little Mix: The Search and Drag Race UK.

A source told The Sun, “Jade has everything to make a great presenter — she can read an autocue while also being a bit ­spontaneous and funny. Not to forget she’s very easy on the eye.”

Jade, however, poured cold water on the rumours and said, “You know, eventually in the future we might go off and do our own bits and bobs, but I think Little Mix will literally never die.”