Little Women film: 7 reasons you MUST see Greta Gerwig’s adaptation

Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women has been loved throughout the ages.

Greta Gerwig’s film adaptation of this muc-loved story doesn’t disappoint. Here are our top reasons why the new Little Women film is not one to miss.

1. For its fresh take on an enduring classic

This coming-of-age tale of the lives of four very different but loving sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy – was written by Louisa May Alcott in the 19th century and has remained a bestseller since it was first published.

It’s been adapted for cinema many times, and now gets an imaginative new reinterpretation by director Greta Gerwig of Lady Bird fame. Subtly reframed with elements of Good Wives and Louisa’s own life, it’s a fresh and oh-so-romantic take on this timeless classic.

2. For its fabulous cast

Including award winning actresses Meryl Streep and Saoirse Ronan, alongside beloved Harry Potter favourite Emma Watson and fresh talent from the likes of Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh, this interpretation of the classic tale has quite the starry and international cast. Their distinct and moving performances really bring each of the Little Women and their friends and family to life in utterly believable style.

3. For its sumptuous costumes

Revel in the delicious textures of fabrics you can almost feel between your fingers, from floaty silk ball gowns, structured daytime ‘ensembles’ and hefty black bombazine, to the earthy homespun materials favoured by the March girls. Oscar-winning designer Jacqueline Durran seems to have an innate flair for creating character-defining costumes.

4. For its gorgeous interiors

The crowded, messy, warm – though perhaps not so obviously poor – March home; Jo’s attic writing hideout; Aunt March’s old-fashioned and silently austere house; Laurie’s grandfather’s wealthy but empty mansion; and the beautiful European art studio that Amy attends in Paris.

5. For its stunning exteriors

The seasonal shots of Concord, Massachusetts are breathtaking – from the panoramic beach scenes to beautiful autumnal countryside, wintry scenes of snow and treacherously icy rivers.

6. For its insights into the economic realities for women

In the19th century women without money didn’t have many choices. If they wanted to survive, most had to make a ‘good’ marriage. Less fortunate ladies could respectably become companions or governesses. But a brave few, like Louisa May Alcott herself, managed to forge independent careers, earning their livings as writers.

7. For its moral insights that still apply today

Little Women is a story that features numerous strong women that achieve against all the odds. It celebrates those who fight to be a masters of their own destinies and who stand up for their rights in a world that’s often set against them. It encourages a respect for those who make different choices to you and, most of all, it celebrates love in all its many forms, from caring for others to supporting your siblings, to loving a partner.

For more about the story, interviews with cast and crew, and photos of the real-life locations, see Little Women, The Official Movie Companion.

Little Women is showing at cinemas across the UK now.