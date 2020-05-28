We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former EastEnders actor Jack Ryder left Loose Women viewers swooning today.

The soap star, who played the role of Walford heart-throb Jamie Mitchell from 1998 to 2002, appeared on the ITV chat show this morning to chat all about his new children’s books.

But fans of the show couldn’t help but fawn over his transformation, 18 years on from his Albert Square days, with many dubbing him ‘unrecognisable’ but as good looking as ever.

‘OMG. What an amazing #ThrowbackThursday! I used to love former @BBCEastenders’ actor #JackRyder when he was in the soap, he’s aged so well too, little hottie,’ one wrote.

‘Jack Ryder is so fit. Don’t care what you say lol #EastEnders #loosewomen,’ added another.

‘What a throwback! Jack Ryder/Jamie Mitchell was my first celebrity crush,’ chipped in a third.

‘They’re showing Jamie’s death (a true vintage #EastEnders moment right there) on #LooseWomen and my teenage self is bawling again,’ another loyal EastEnders viewer wrote.

Speaking on his time on the BBC1 soap, Jack reflected on character Jamie being killed off on Christmas Day after being hit by a car driven by Martin Fowler.

“On one side of the coin it’s gone so quickly, but then so much has happened since then,” he said.

“It’s bizarre seeing that last episode. It was a sad end for the character.”

Jack also chatted about the prospect of becoming a father for the first time, telling of how thrilled he is to be expecting a baby with his wife Ella in July.

“We are gushy and over the moon. I always just smile when I talk about it.

“We’re as prepared as we can be. We’ve got toys and clothes everywhere. We’re humbled and grateful, it’s going to be an amazing journey.”