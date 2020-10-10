Lorraine Kelly recalls fear of ‘squashing’ the Queen as she celebrates CBE

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lorraine Kelly is “surprised” and “delighted” to have been awarded a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

The TV presenter has already received an OBE from the monarch back in 2012 and recalled her biggest fear during the ceremony was “squashing” the Queen.

In her Hello column, Lorraine recalled, “I don’t remember much about the actual ceremony as I was a bundle of nerves and trying to remember all the etiquette. I was also fretting about having to curtesy in high heels and was genuinely worried about falling over and squashing the Queen.

“It was quite something to be in front of Her Majesty. It was like the whole of the history of Great Britain wrapped in one tiny, regal figure.”

Lorraine was overcome with emotion after the ceremony.

“Afterwards, my mum asked me what Her Majesty had said to me, but I honestly can’t remember as my heart was beating so fast and loud I couldn’t hear anything and I was blinded by happy tears,” she explained. We also had a lovely party which obviously I can’t do this time, but I will organise something special and try and whittle it down to just six of us.”

This year the Queen’s Birthday Honours List recognises those who have made a real impact throughout the global pandemic – including Joe Wicks, who became the “nation’s PE teacher” during lockdown and Lorraine’s colleague, Dr Hilary Jones.

Opening up about being one of those to be recognised, Lorraine revealed, “This year, of course, it’s all about our incredible front-line workers who have been keeping us safe and helping us through this crisis.

“I’m deeply honoured just to be in the same company as these wonderful men and women, and so pleased that my friend and colleague Dr Hilary Jones has also been given a gong.”

Like the rest of the country, Lorraine, 60, struggled during lockdown. But turning to a new hobby really lifted her spirits.

The TV star revealed she found gardening “therapeutic” during a time of great uncertainty.

On her new hobby, Lorraine said, “Sometimes I worry that I’m actually digging up nice plants and leaving weeds. But it’s really therapeutic. It’s actually really good.”

With the country under strict measures due to the coronavirus crisis, it’s left Lorraine, and many others, feeling out of control. And gardening is helping Lorraine keep occupied.

She explained, “Because we don’t have much control over stuff just now. That’s the thing.

“I can’t wait to get back to normal. Mind you, but in the meantime, I think the best thing is just to keep busy and to keep going and just to keep doing what you can.”