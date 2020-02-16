We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

ITV have made the decision not to broadcast tonight’s episode of Love Island out of respect for Caroline Flack’s family, after she was found dead in her London home on Saturday.

An ITV spokesperson said, “Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

“After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family.

“Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

Laura Whitmore – who took over as Love Island host after Caroline stepped down in January – led the touching tributes toady as she called for kindness on her BBC Radio 5 Live show.

Laura called for people who “demonise” and “tear down success” to “look at themselves”.

She said, “The problem wasn’t the show, the show to work on is loving and caring and safe and protected. The problem is, the outside world is not.

“So to listeners, be kind, only you are responsible for how you treat others and what you put out in the world.”

Paying tribute to Caroline, Laura said, “Anyone who knew Caroline, knew she was vivacious, loving and had a passion for life, which is why none of this made sense.

“Caroline loved dancing and Angels by Robbie Williams always reminds me of her because she danced so beautifully to it on Strictly.

“Caroline loved music, loved to dance, we shared many dance floors at gigs, festivals. I met her just shy of 10-years-ago at V Festival.

“She was bubbly and for such small stature commanded a room. She loved to laugh and had the most infectious chuckle.”

The Love Island host’s family confirmed that she passed away on Saturday, telling the Press Association in a statement, “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”