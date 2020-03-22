We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The former TOWIE star welcomed her first child in March

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have shared the first photo of their newborn son Roman’s face to mark their first Mother’s Day as a new family.

The former TOWIE star shared a gorgeous close-up of little Roman nestled in her arms on Sunday, which she captioned, ‘My first Mother’s Day with my special little man 🥰 love you so much Roman 💙.’

Ryan also shared a similar photo of himself and Lucy with their newborn, which he simply captioned, ‘Happy first Mother’s Day ❤️.’

Fans of the couple were quick to comment on the adorable images, with one writing, ‘Happy Mother’s Day you beautiful beautiful people 💙💙.’

Another said, ‘Congratulations! So happy for you both, beautiful pic 😍❤️❤️,’ and a third added, ‘Look at perfect bundle of joy so proud of you 💋.’

Last week, Lucy took to her Instagram page to announce the exciting news of Roman’s arrival to her fans with an adorable photo of her little one.

Posting a lovely black and white photo of the newborn curled up sleeping, the new mum revealed to her over one and a half million followers that she and partner Ryan had welcomed a baby boy.

Writing alongside the photo, the star told fans that the pair had named their son, ‘💙 Roman Ravello Thomas 💙’.

And it seems as though Lucy and Ryan had a very special reason for picking this name for their little one, as Ravello is a town in Italy, where the pair got engaged last summer.

‘I originally planned to do it at the hotel we were staying at in Positano,’ Ryan told OK! at the time. ‘I had booked two Italian singers who were going to perform on our balcony while I proposed, but at the last minute I changed my mind.

‘Earlier in the day we stopped for lunch at a five-star hotel called Villa TreVille and I just thought, oh my God, this would be the perfect place to propose.’