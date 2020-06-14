We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nadia Sawalha has revealed the guilty pleasure that has left her Loose Women co-presenters ‘disgusted’ with her.

The TV presenter shared a snapshot of a new magazine on her Instagram stories, where she reveals how much she loves watching reality TV – especially in lockdown.

Nadia told her followers that her big ‘guilty pleasure’ is reality TV. Speaking on her Instagram stories platform, she said, “The Hayu streaming app. I can escape from the family and pretend to do something important, then watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

“Me and Denise Welch bond over our obsession with Hayu and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

The former EastEnders stop also admitted that not all of her fellow Loose Women co-stars share her passion for trashy TV. The mum-of-two went on to say, “The other Loose Women are disgusted.”

As well as her top telly picks, the Loose Women star has previously revealed the book that changed her. Nadia picked a children’s classic for the book that changed her – The Famous Five, by Enid Blighton.

“Up until I had my children I always loved reading. I’ve started reading properly again now and it’s such a great joy.” Nadia said on an episode of Loose Women.

“To say it [reading] changed my life would be a bit dramatic. But what really got me into reading were the Enid Blighton books. I’d be salivating at a new Enid Blighton book coming out.”

And talking about what she learned when her children started reading, she said, “I just think it’s really important to let kids read what they want to read.”

We agree, Nadia!