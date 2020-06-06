We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has revealed she’s planning to renew her wedding vows to husband Mark Adderley in Cornwall – and the wedding will be a sober one.

The couple married back in 2002 and were planning to renew their vows and celebrate 16 years of sobriety for Mark on the beach in Greece. But after the coronavirus pandemic has cast doubt over future travel plans, the couple decided to have their wedding in the UK instead.

Husband Mark has been sober for 16 years, after an incident when he was caught drink driving, leading to a 18-month driving ban and stint in rehab centre, The Priory. MORE: ‘My husband’s finding being sober harder than ever’ Nadia Sawalha opens up about isolating with her family and her top tips for homeschooling

Nadia told The Mirror, “What we thought we might be able to do is go to Greece and do it in a nice villa on the beach. But I think what we’re going to do now is do it in one of our favourite places on earth and that is Cornwall.

“My husband has been 16 years sober, which at weddings can be very, very tough sometimes. So what I want to do is, I want to have a tee-total wedding. I don’t want to drink anything.”

The couple – who share daughters Kiki, 12, and Maddy, 17 – revealed they were to remarry when Nadia ‘proposed’ to Mark on Valentine’s Day during a podcast.

Discussing her original wedding, Nadia said, ‘We actually were really busy and we handed over completely to my mum and my sister Dina, who were amazing and gave us the most beautiful wedding, which was very traditional in a lot of ways.

“We have always talked about it and how it would be amazing to do it again and get nice photos. I didn’t like the photos because I was pregnant and all of that stuff.

“So I thought we could just do something really nice for us, and just decide everything together.”

Congratulations to the happy couple, sure it will be a lovely day!