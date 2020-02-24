We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Babies is the latest binge-worthy documentary series to hit streaming service Netflix.

The Netflix Babies docu-series follows 15 different newborns from all over the world, as both parents and baby begin to navigate their way through the first year of the little one’s life.

Of course, there’s naturally loads of adorable close ups of cherub-faced little ones laughing, scrambling to stand and reaching out to their parents. It’s enough to make anyone coo out loud.

But this latest Netflix release isn’t just a celebration of how cute our babies are, it’s about a whole lot more than that.

What is Netflix’s Babies about?

Alongside a handful of world-renowned scientists, Babies explores new ground-breaking research into child development.

From the biology of caregiving – such as how social interaction and stress can alter the brains of both parents and newborns – to a look into the ways that walking changes a baby’s world, and how the food babies eat nourishes and protects them.

Babies delves deep into how our little ones become fully-formed human beings, or as one of the professors says – how they become “masters of the universe”.

How many episodes are there in Netflix’s Babies?

There are six episodes in total of season one of the new Netflix show.

Each episode focuses on a different aspect of a baby’s development, and parenting.

In episode one, we learn about the ‘biology of bonding’, and how parents connect with their new babies. For example, in this episode, professor Ruth Feldman reveals that the rise in oxytocin that mothers experience can be experienced by the father of the baby too.

She says, “We discovered that the more you do with a baby, and really lift your sleeves and take care of the the child and wash it and feed it, engage in a parental role – the more your oxytocin system will activate. This is amazing. Fatherhood is biological…it’s as deep as motherhood.”

Episode two centres around a child’s first food, while the third delved deep into the impact of crawling.

In the fourth episode, we discover how babies learn to speak, and in the fifth episode, researchers take a look into sleep. Finally, there’s insight into how walking changes a baby’s world completely, in the last episode.

What did we learn from Netflix’s Babies?

In the opening of the first episode called ‘Love’, we meet one-day-old Willow – along with parents Adam and Rachel and toddler sister, Lily. The family are just starting out on their journey, accompanied by professor of developmental social neuroscience, Ruth Feldman in Tel Aviv, Israel.

She looked into what happens in our brains when we fall in love with our babies in those early days and weeks. And she made some amazing discoveries.

Babies change their parents’ brains forever

We all know (or maybe even have experienced first hand!) that when a baby cries at night, it is usually their mum who gets up to check on them. And even when it is the father, it’s the mother who can’t get back to sleep.

Ruth says this is because of a part of the brain called the amygdala, which is activated during the oxytocin surge at birth. It’s what makes a mother vigilant and worry about their baby.

“Once the mother’s amygdala is open, it stays like this forever – no matter how old your child is. When we looked at Dad’s brain, it’s quite a different story. It’s about a quarter of what you see in mothers.” Professor Feldman says.

Pets help to protect babies’ immune systems

Episode 2 of Netflix’s Babies looks into the first things that babies put into their mouths. And as we all know, that’s anything they can get their hands on!

But that might not a bad thing, as it turns out.

Professor Susan Lynch from the University of California reveals, “It’s really important for babies to ingest microbes (otherwise known as bacteria and germs) early in life.”

This comes after a study, where it was found that babies who live with dogs and to a lesser extent, cats are better protected from developing asthma in childhood. This is because in homes where animals live, there is a broader variety of bacteria for babies to be exposed to – and so to build up resistance to.

Babies is available on Netflix from 21st February 2020.